Distasteful usage

The article written by Duncan Adams, flippantly comparing the “me too” movement to chipped windshields was very distasteful. A term used for survivors of sexual assault should never be used as a term for some people who are mad at cracked windshields. I do hope that this editor can use a better choice in words in the future and headlines can be chosen more carefully. Something that means so little to one person, could mean everything to someone else.