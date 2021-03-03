Disrespectful change

The reallocation of the marijuana taxes is not only infuriating, but goes against basic democracy. We voted on where the money goes, and to change that without another vote is incredibly disrespectful.

The people of Montana deserve to have their voices and votes be heard. Reallocating the tax money away from conservation and education will be so detrimental not only to our public lands, but also for the trust cultivated between the people and the legislators. It was stated on the ballot the funds would be administered to conservation funds, so that is where we demand they go.