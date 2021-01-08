Disgusted by Daines

I'm disgusted with your initial opposition to our electoral certification procedure in the joint House/Senate. That appeared to be purely for political advantage and not out of consideration for the rule of law or our democracy. Your arm of our government should dedicate its time to serving the will of the people and not your short sighted personal expediencies. Please consider your less vocal and more law abiding constituents who you may not hear from as much as your NRA crazies.