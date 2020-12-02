Disappointed with election

It is apparent that the Democrats were successful in electing Biden-Harris to move into the White House in January, and Democracy, as we know it, will come to screeching halt.

Socialism will become the new norm, like it has in other nations that offered "free everything" for everyone but the rich. Don't they realize that most politicians fall into that rich category, especially the Biden clan?

I am disappointed with the result of the elections, for it will end the fossil fuel industry, defund the police, take away our guns, limit your free speech, make us energy-dependent on the Middle East, again, and raise your taxes to pay for all of the free stuff they have to offer.

They will open the borders to allow anyone, including MS13, to come and get free healthcare. What a deal. I hope the Republicans initiate impeachment hearings on Biden for his money making schemes with China, Ukraine and Russia. I hope Barr has the stones to go after the Biden Five for crimes that would put most citizens in jail in record time. By the way, where's Hunter?

Peter Fabiani, Helena

