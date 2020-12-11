 Skip to main content
Disappointed in GOP
I am so disappointed by the current "leaders" of the Republican party.

They are encouraging violence against election officials across America. They are deliberately trying to undermine our democracy and fair election process. How can they continue to question the results of this election, wasting taxpayer money on frivolous lawsuits?

It is time to stop drinking the Trump Kool-aid and do the job you were elected to do: Represent the American people and defend the Constitution of the United States.

Angie Goodell, Butte

