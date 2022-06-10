Disappointed in decision to tax medical marijuana

I've never been more disappointed in a local issue election than I am with the outcome of taxing medical marijuana. Anyone seeking relief for their pain, chemo treatment side effects, and various other medical conditions can now look forward to the heartlessness of a 3% tax on the prescription medication that works for them.

If this is the route Butte residents think is best for the betterment of our community I think we should also impose a 3% tax on Viagra — only because I think it matches the pettiness of a 3% tax on medical marijuana, and any type of prescription drug that treats the same medical issues — and there are quite a few, as medical marijuana.