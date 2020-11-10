Disappointed in Daines

Just days after his reelection, which no one is alleging was stolen from his Democratic opponent, Daines is showing himself to be the divisive, partisan politician that Montana and the nation do not need. How I wish he were the kind of gracious, bipartisan politician that we see in his Republican colleagues like Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton, Utah Senator Mitt Romney, Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and former President George Bush, all of whom have congratulated the new presumptive president-elect.