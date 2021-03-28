Devastating to schools

There are multiple education bills being voted on in the Montana Senate in the next few weeks. What they all have in common is that they will take tax dollars out of our public schools and they will be used to support private, religious or charter schools, or they will provide large tax breaks for people who support private schools.

This will be devastating to the public schools which are already underfunded.

If those tax dollars are taken out of our public schools imagine what our public schools would look like.

Who will be attending these schools? Let’s be honest. Middle class and wealthy parents will be able to afford private schools and our parents with less income will be left with public schools that have no resources for their students.

Public education has always been an equalizer for American citizens of all classes. If you care about keeping our public schools, please let your senators and Governor Gianforte know that you are against the following bills: HB279, HB 633, HB 329 and HB 129 Use this link: https://leg.mt.gov to find your senator’s phone number or send an email to an entire committee.

Nancy Warren, Billings

