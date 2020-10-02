Destruction of values
If one’s political action is a reflection of one's morality, then how will you vote? How bright does the future look if you and your choice to represent you promotes and defends the practice of mothers killing their babies? How does this issue serve the common good when it clearly divides a country? Is it a mere coincidence that our Governor, Steve Bullock, and all the elected representatives of Butte, Montana are professed Catholics and vote in lockstep with the Democratic Party to continue this practice in contradiction to the core teachings of their professed faith? What does this say about their character? Can these people be trusted with anything else if their own church cannot trust them?
Clearly the destruction of values and unity in our country is underway as it has been in the Catholic Church for decades. The right to one’s own life, liberty and property hang in the balance of your choice. Your vote will tell you everything you need to know about your moral conscience. Think before you vote!
Bob Wagner, Harrison
