Deregulation disasters

The reality of the workplace, though, never prompted any of those decent, compassionate people to DO anything that improved the safety of my workplace or directly protected me from serious physical harm. Until President Nixon reluctantly signed into law the act created during President Johnson's administration. The result was called OSHA.

After reading Kendall Cotton's rambling diatribe about how “harmful regulation” is so bad for working people, I could only shake my head in disbelief. Haven't we in Montana ever learned from all the horrible examples of “deregulation” that we have seen over decades that it's ALWAYS about the profits? Take away all those intrusive, overreaching rules and guidelines that protect our water, our air, our children, our homes, and our very lives and the increased profits that will go to obscenely over-compensated corporate executives and shareholders will eventually “trickle down” to the workers themselves. At least to the ones still able to work.