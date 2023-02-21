Democrats still not satisfied

So now we have new House and Senate districts for the next decade. Is anyone surprised that the new map was designed by the Democrats? If so, contact me as I have a bridge for sale in Brooklyn. Is anyone surprised that Maylinn Smith, supposedly the nonpartisan member of the redistricting committee, picked by our nonpartisan (?) Montana Supreme Court, finally just had to side with the Democrats? If so, I have two bridges in Brooklyn for sale.

We witnessed the same theatrics when the state was divvied up into two congressional districts by the same folks. Of course, Maylinn finally just had to side with the Democrats on that one too. Make it three bridges. Now we have a Congressional district map that looks like the Cookie Monster took a big chomp out of the western district. Nice touch, Maylinn. In my view, this has all been scripted by the usual players, the Democrats, the liberal side of our Supreme Court, and the supporting cast of Lee newspapers.

And yet some Democrats are still not satisfied. Commissioner Kendra Miller (a Democrat of course) feels that the “maps should elect Republicans and Democrats roughly equal to their share of the statewide vote.” How is that supposed to work? She seems incapable of accepting that Montana is a conservative state as reflected in our legislature. And, after 16 years straight of Democrat governors, Montanans were longing for reality instead of more idealistic nonsense. But the Democrats needn’t fear. Maylinn and her Supreme Court supporters have done their job. They have preserved the Democrat’s primary base — the college crowds in Missoula and Bozeman.

Andy Johnson,

Butte