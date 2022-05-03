Democrats resorting to tactics

Regarding Mr. Towe’s Guest View in the Standard (April 29), there are a few points I differ on. First of all, the title is, “The most important freedom is the right to vote.” Yes, it is a right, but it is also a responsibility which must be taken seriously. I always figured our most cherished freedom is the right to pursue our right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness unencumbered by excessive government interference. True, this freedom must be within the confines of generally accepted rules and regulations. However, since the 1960s this freedom has been steadily eroded by excessive government interference, especially during administrations run by democrats.

Mr. Towe’s concern is recent legislation enacted by our Republican legislature and governor to ensure our elections are legal and responsible, not, as Mr. Towe states, to “restrict voting rights.” But, Mr. Towe need not worry, the legislation has been put on hold by a judge appointed by our previous governor, also a Democrat. Mr. Towe notes that our U.S. Constitution states, “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged.” The fly in the Democrats’ ointment is “citizen,” and establishing that the person voting in Montana elections are truly citizens of America, Montana, and the counties they wish to vote in. Republicans go further by wanting our voters to be informed and responsible. A good way to show this is to register in person with the County Clerk and Recorder prior to an election. The registration deadline used to be the Friday before the election, which seemed reasonable and prudent. However, the Democrats pushed to have it moved it to voting day, then to mail-in ballots in 2020, and we are now suffering the results of that catastrophe.

Put another way, Republicans want informed, responsible voters deciding who will represent our interests in our government. The stakes are too high not to. Democrats seem perfectly happy with a mob. Out-of-towners, out-of-staters, illegal immigrants, convicted felons, all are welcome into the Democrats’ fold. It’s why the Biden administration has essentially opened our southern border to one all. What does all this say about the Democrats and their agenda? Are they so lacking in support that they must resort to these tactics to get their agendas passed?

Andy Johnson,

Butte

