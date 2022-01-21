Democracy in danger

What has happened to America? The lies have become the truth and the truth doesn't seem to matter. One year has passed from the Jan. 6 insurrection of the Capitol of the United States. According to some it was just a group of tourists visiting the Capitol in Washington. I wonder if this same group believes that on Dec. 7 a group of tourists from Japan just visited Hawaii but just happened to drop a few bombs and killed 2,403 Americans.

What has happened to America? Are we doomed? We pay the politicians big money to defend, protect and support America. But it seems the name of the game in Washington is hate and get even.

The two political parties don't work together. The Republicans don't seem to be working for America. They oppose just about everything. They never come up with new and progressive ideas.

Will we ever recover? Will we ever get back to the good old days? Yes, did we ever have the good days in the first place?

Is democracy going to survive?

LaVon D. Brillhart, Dillon

