Demand answers from your representatives

Where should you go to voice concerns about life? There are experts in every conceivable area of life but answers vary depending on those experts. When it comes to taxes, jobs, inflation and certain business issues we have the U.S. government. Aren’t we lucky? In most of those fore mentioned life issues you will hear few answers from these experts. There are an array of reasons and this entire issue of the Montana Standard will not be enough space to state and address them. I’m going to sound like all those that represent you in Washington and place blame. Today’s inflation rate can be blamed mostly on oil prices. If your representatives say otherwise, they’re wrong or trying to sway you towards wrong. Is there a shortage? No. Has demand drastically increased? No. The war in Ukraine, speculation (a story used to excuse not using the truth), the Stock Market and a government unwilling to side with the citizens that elected them. When there are NO legitimate reasons for the present price any of us pay for gas at the pumps and oil companies are reaping record profits, your experts are failing you. Is this the first time? No. They have failed us several times on this one issue over the years. Have they ever given you answers? No. They have blamed and excused for big oil. When prices go back down, and they will someday, we all forget that we have been legally robbed of billions of dollars. We need to quit being good at complaining and start demanding. There are answers and I find it impossible that our elected aren’t aware of them. The people you elected and promised to represent you have let you down but have made big oil and ALL their stockholders happy. You can either be happy for them too, keep paying more for everything or demand answers from those you waste more money on that claim to represent you.