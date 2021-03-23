Defying bison goals
HB302 will allow county commissions to veto any restoration of public-trust wild bison in Montana. HB318 will disqualify all possible bison for use in a transplant to restore public wild bison in our state. These bills passed with clear party-line votes in the Montana House of Representatives.
For the possible restoration of public-trust, wild bison on the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge, these bills either ignore, violate, or render meaningless, the following:
Mandates in the Montana Constitution to care for natural resources and objects of historic, cultural and recreational value; and to preserve the opportunity to harvest wild game.
Legislative guidelines for restoring public, wild bison (MCA 87-1-216).
The Montana Environmental Protection Act, for use in making difficult decisions.
Twelve years (so far) of effort and expense by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks to develop a statewide plan for restoring a herd of public bison in the state.
Three polls demonstrating that 70 percent of Montanans support bison restoration on the CMR.
The mission statement of the U. S. Fish & Wildlife Service.
The mission statement of the federal Refuge System.
The Refuge System Improvement Act of 1997.
The U. S. Department of Interior Bison Conservation Initiative.
The National Environmental Protection Act, for use in public decision-making.
The ability of the Russell Refuge to achieve its overall goal of restoring natural ecosystems on the Refuge, stated in the Refuge Plan.
While touting protection of public lands, legislators of one party are betraying their public-trust responsibilities to manage a resource for all the people, including future generations.
Jim Bailey
Coordinator, Montana Wild Bison Restoration Coalition