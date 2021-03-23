Defying bison goals

HB302 will allow county commissions to veto any restoration of public-trust wild bison in Montana. HB318 will disqualify all possible bison for use in a transplant to restore public wild bison in our state. These bills passed with clear party-line votes in the Montana House of Representatives.

For the possible restoration of public-trust, wild bison on the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge, these bills either ignore, violate, or render meaningless, the following:

Mandates in the Montana Constitution to care for natural resources and objects of historic, cultural and recreational value; and to preserve the opportunity to harvest wild game.

Legislative guidelines for restoring public, wild bison (MCA 87-1-216).

The Montana Environmental Protection Act, for use in making difficult decisions.

Twelve years (so far) of effort and expense by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks to develop a statewide plan for restoring a herd of public bison in the state.

Three polls demonstrating that 70 percent of Montanans support bison restoration on the CMR.

The mission statement of the U. S. Fish & Wildlife Service.