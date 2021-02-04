Deep reflection

CPO Sicknick is there because of the “Big Lie” Republicans and Fox News perpetrated. He died trying to protect them from the onslaught of armed Republican terrorists rushing the Capitol to overturn an election they promoted with the "Big Lie". One hundred other officers protecting them were also injured. Their rhetoric released the rage of primarily white males who have little care for America, but rather their hate for what America stands for: equal and fair treatment under the law… and apparently the peaceful transfer of power. Their rage appeared to be a loyalty to Trump, but it really was Trump’s racism that hooked them into planning and executing an attempted coup here in America. Our representatives to government sit quietly hoping not to be confronted by these facts: Nothing on their web pages or interviews showing … well anything … against this riot.