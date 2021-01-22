Debt reckoning coming

Although our debt is $28.4 trillion, we have nothing to show for it. Our infrastructure is crumbling. Where did the money go??? And yet Congress continues to dole out money to foreign countries and pet projects. In the latest so-called “Covid relief package," the members of Congress are giving Israel $3.3 billion, Egypt $1.3 billion, Colombia $461.3 million, Ukraine $453 million, Sudan $700 million, and on and on! Each of you is $86,000 in debt. Do you want to go further in debt by giving money to other countries? Then why allow the members of Congress to do it for you? Do not let them keep us in this death spiral. Vote them out and get people in Congress who are fiscally responsible and really do want to work for you! The day of reckoning is coming when the U.S. dollar will essentially be worthless!