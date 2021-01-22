Debt reckoning coming
The national debt of the U.S. government (including the $900 billion recently approved for the latest stimulus package) is 28.4 trillion dollars!
It is we, the citizens of the United States who are responsible for this debt. In order to pay it off, every man, woman, and child, would have to chip in $86,000. And yet Congress (both parties) just keep spending foolishly and giving money away to foreign countries. Congress has been on a spending spree for years.
When is it going to end? It is surely not going to end with the Biden administration. The Democrats have promoted many new expenditures, including free college tuition, forgiveness of college loans, free healthcare, the Green New Deal, a living wage for all citizens, etc. They want to throw money in every direction even though we have no money to spend. Someday soon there will be a massive reckoning. We are setting our children and grandchildren up for a huge depression!
So how much is 28.4 trillion dollars? It is hard to comprehend so we must visualize it. A stack of crisp, new $100 bills totaling $50,000 is 2 inches thick. Based on this scale, simple math tells us that a $28.4 trillion stack of $100 bills would be 17,890 miles high. A passenger jet flies at approximately 5.7 miles high and the space station is only 220 miles above the earth. Laid on its side, this stack of $100 bills would reach 72% of the way around the earth’s surface!
Although our debt is $28.4 trillion, we have nothing to show for it. Our infrastructure is crumbling. Where did the money go??? And yet Congress continues to dole out money to foreign countries and pet projects. In the latest so-called “Covid relief package," the members of Congress are giving Israel $3.3 billion, Egypt $1.3 billion, Colombia $461.3 million, Ukraine $453 million, Sudan $700 million, and on and on! Each of you is $86,000 in debt. Do you want to go further in debt by giving money to other countries? Then why allow the members of Congress to do it for you? Do not let them keep us in this death spiral. Vote them out and get people in Congress who are fiscally responsible and really do want to work for you! The day of reckoning is coming when the U.S. dollar will essentially be worthless!
Gary Kump, Butte