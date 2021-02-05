De-icer impact

Great editorial from Wade Fellin on the impact of de-icers.

Our river and stream water quality and quantity are two of the most important environmental issues facing our lives in southwest Montana. There definitely could be a connection between de-icing contamination and the tremendous decline in our salmon-fly populations on the Big Hole. Also, this could be partially responsible for the decline in brown trout numbers on the Big Hole. When we lose a tremendous protein source from the food chain, it is bound to impact the fishery.

There should be a grading system developed for the water quality of our rivers and streams in relation to optimal conditions for aquatic life. This should be a top priority of our state department of natural resources and this information should be made public on a consistent basis.

With all of our brilliant scientists, we should be able to come up with a safe de-icing solution. It only took one year to come up with an effective Covid-19 vaccine, so let's push to use our taxes to pay for a useful solution to the de-icing problem and make water quality a top agenda item. Thanks for taking the time to write this editorial and it is crucial for everyone to be more proactive in protecting our rivers and streams, before it is too late.

Paul Siddoway MD, Butte

