Dangerous commissioner ordinance needed
I’ve had more frustrating, infuriating, and downright depressing experiences than listening to the Council of Commissioners meeting last night, but I really can’t remember when.
After a long reading of public comments having to do with a woman who has purchased the house next to hers and wants to tear it down, and a torturous back and forth between commissioners that went on forever, it became clear that most of them had no clear idea of what they were talking about. While they rattled off one random opinion after another, they managed to overlook entirely the actual issue at hand: that the HPC had imposed a 45 day delay in which time the house was to be offered for sale to be moved to another location. So, instead of simply considering the item and voting yes or no, they turned what should have been a simple procedure into an endless referendum on property rights, historic preservation, and the Historic Preservation Committee, etc., etc. This wouldn’t be so bad if anyone had offered anything informed or insightful, but that didn’t happen, and their concerned constituents were left still convinced that the HPC was denying this lady her property rights and that they have the power to do so. Of course neither is true.
It’s hard to fathom why the council descends into hours of circular, pointless debate every time historic preservation is introduced when other times they are quite able to dispatch rulings in short order. I’m thinking of a recent meeting where the bar owners were asking for some relief on license fees. They received their answer, a no vote with almost no debate, in about five minutes.
Then followed the soul-crushing session on the Historic Blue Range Buildings, where some Commissioners continued to demonstrate how little they know, not just about the subject at hand, but about the actual rules and procedures of their own county government.
First, they completely ignored all the testimony offering solutions that would preserve the buildings, along with all of the reminders of the vital importance of Old Buildings and of our Historic District. Then came a lengthy, meandering and patronizing discourse that resolved nothing, but did display an amazing series of contradictions, falsehoods, and obvious biases. Toward the end, someone finally asked the question of what exactly the agenda item is that they are supposed to be considering and lo and behold — no one knew. They then went on to wrestle with that for some time, before finally voting to concur with a ruling by the HPC to approve demolition, and that they had received, and/or are in agreement with, an engineer’s report condemning the buildings, or something. It was confusing and unclear to the end, with only a few commissioners showing any grasp on the process, or of the structure or definitions of our landmark district. I’m certain most weren’t even clear on what the vote was, and just voted for what sounded the most pro-demolition.
Astoundingly, after this epic failure at civic discourse, some still found it necessary to complain about the process, and, incredibly, about “muddying the waters.” Remember that those complaining didn’t have the knowledge, vision, or common sense to inform or correct any of the misconceptions put forth about these issues, and continued to couch the issue as a zero-sum argument, portraying preservation as separate from economic prosperity, and treating the desire by a certain local business to tear down a landmark building as critical to their future. Fact: Preservation isn’t just linked to our economy, it is a major driver of it, and FYI, there is no business in Butte whose future depends on their ability to tear-down historic buildings. There are lots of vacant lots in Uptown Butte. New construction should go there, and coexist with our historic assets, not displace them, and this simple concept shouldn’t be beyond the comprehension of our local officials. As long as it is, we will continue to re-live this nightmare.