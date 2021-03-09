Dangerous commissioner ordinance needed

After a long reading of public comments having to do with a woman who has purchased the house next to hers and wants to tear it down, and a torturous back and forth between commissioners that went on forever, it became clear that most of them had no clear idea of what they were talking about. While they rattled off one random opinion after another, they managed to overlook entirely the actual issue at hand: that the HPC had imposed a 45 day delay in which time the house was to be offered for sale to be moved to another location. So, instead of simply considering the item and voting yes or no, they turned what should have been a simple procedure into an endless referendum on property rights, historic preservation, and the Historic Preservation Committee, etc., etc. This wouldn’t be so bad if anyone had offered anything informed or insightful, but that didn’t happen, and their concerned constituents were left still convinced that the HPC was denying this lady her property rights and that they have the power to do so. Of course neither is true.