Daines' priorities
Today I went to Sen Daines' web page and the headline read “Daines to Big Tech: Stop censoring the President…”

Really? This is what our Senator, who engaged and encouraged sedition on January 6th at our Capitol, is concerned about? The rioters were out to hang VP Pence and kill Pelosi. They terrorized our elected officials, tried to overthrow our government and trashed our seat of democracy. Sen. Daines and the President have the killing of a Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick on their consciences … forever. But Daines is concerned about Twitter.

Daines needs to resign.

Christine Lambert, Butte

