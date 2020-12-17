Daines' legacy

Senator Daines:

I just returned from a compassion visit with my mother, a COVID-19 victim. I haven't been able to hug her in eight months. I was given a protective gown, N95 mask, visor, gloves and escorted to her room. My 93-year-old mother weighs 70 pounds. It broke my heart to see her curled into a tiny ball on the bed. I sat next to her and held her ice-cold hands; I couldn't warm them.

How noble of you, Mr. Daines, for stepping up and taking an experimental COVID-19 vaccination. Where was your courage and nobility ten months ago. Why didn't you believe Dr. Fauci? Did you ever bother to fact-check on your own? Have you ever put on a gown, worn an N95 mask and head visor for 8 or 10 hours a day, every day? Have you ever risked your life to save another's life? If you had, you would have learned what it means to be courageous and noble. You are not noble, Mr. Daines, you are a coward.

As of December 2, the CDC confirmed 13,804,417 COVID-19 cases and 272,224 COVID deaths in the United States. Your complicity in their deaths is your unwavering support for Donald Trump and his denial of COVID-19. That is your legacy. Selfless healthcare workers will forever be honored for their compassion, bravery and commitment to their profession. This is their legacy.

Danielle Fogarty, Butte

