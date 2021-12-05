Daines just pretending

Steve Daines sure likes to take to social media to point fingers at Democrats and President Biden, but he seems to have a hard time addressing any of the issues he raises. He's first in line to claim credit or make an announcement for things he opposed and thinks Montanans aren't smart enough to see it. Just last week, Daines was pretending to embrace veterans and the new VA Clinic in Miles City the day after he voted to shut down the clinic. Along with sending all the doctors and nurses who serve veterans away, stopping all the benefits for veterans is part of voting to shut down the government. I'm sure the Democrats made him do it.

I worry about our junior Senator's shoulder from patting himself on the back, but he wouldn't suffer by shutting down the VA since he's not a veteran. Coming from one of the wealthiest families in Montana, he has no idea what life might be like if his medical care suddenly stopped. The blame game doesn't end there. Daines likes to talk a lot about border security, but he voted to shut down our border patrol agents too. His other favorite topic lately is wildfire, but the people who fight fires would be out of work and the response to fires near Denton and Butte that broke out in the days following his vote would have been even worse. Thankfully, Daines found himself in a small minority in Congress and didn't get his way.

Speaking of, 69 Senators who voted to keep these critical employees in place was the same number who voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill. While Daines blames everyone else, he conveniently forgets to mention the bill includes funding for the VA, border security enhancements, and wildfire mitigation. Democratic Senator Jon Tester led the negotiations for that funding and President Biden signed it into law.

Rosendale only gets a dishonorable mention as he is unapologetically opposed to serving veterans and protecting communities, but unlike Shut Down Steve, he's not pretending to be something he's not.

Koby Martin, Butte

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0