Daines has no regard for Constitution

Why did Daines vote NO for one of the most qualified Supreme Court Justices ever nominated? Why did Daines vote NO on the Infrastructure bill so necessary to Montanans? Why did Daines vote NO for the Veterans Home here in Butte? Why did he join the January 6th criminals by voting NO on the verification of the election? He has NO idea about his responsibilities and NO regard for the Constitution of the United States of America. He only knows the word "NO" unless there is personal benefit for himself. We can do better Montana voters! Look behind the curtain.