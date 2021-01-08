Daines fed insurrection
I had some disquietude to Senator Daines signing on to Republican efforts to overturn a Presidential election.
I understand politics and believe he either kowtowed to political fear and acquiesced to a radical portion of his party to avoid their anger or theatrically attempted to advance his political standing by allying himself with Trumpites. This directly contravenes what he was elected to do, chiefly to defend and uphold the Constitution of the United States, the American Democratic process and to represent all his constituents and speak truthfully. It was not to be a minion to the loudest, angriest part of his Party.
I note that the Senator nor any other Republican who jumped on the bandwagon of fraudulent allegations of voter fraud have doubted the veracity of their own election results.
Now his words, actions and inactions, along with a President fomenting anger who fosters and furthers lies regarding the electoral process have led those he supports or fears to insurrection. I am having a difficult time explaining to my three sons why he did such an injustice by aiding and abetting domestic saboteurs who attempted to overthrow the Republic. Deny this he will, politically spin it how he desires but he fed into this attempt by shepherding these ideas.
Like a child caught with his hand in the cookie jar he is now expressing remorse chiefly because of the magnitude these contributions have wrought and withdrawn his objections to the certification process in an effort to ameliorate the damages he and his Party have done to American Democracy, the Republican Party and his own political future.
The withdrawing of his objections will not erase the scarlet stain on his reputation and place in history. Unless of course he truly believes in his actions and he's taken the tried and true politicians tactic of changing his rhetoric midcourse in an effort to minimize his own political damage. If this is the case I grant him his convictions but shall not in good conscience be able to afford him respect nor believe the veracity of what he says.
Ernest Gray, East Glacier