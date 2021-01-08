Daines fed insurrection

I had some disquietude to Senator Daines signing on to Republican efforts to overturn a Presidential election.

I understand politics and believe he either kowtowed to political fear and acquiesced to a radical portion of his party to avoid their anger or theatrically attempted to advance his political standing by allying himself with Trumpites. This directly contravenes what he was elected to do, chiefly to defend and uphold the Constitution of the United States, the American Democratic process and to represent all his constituents and speak truthfully. It was not to be a minion to the loudest, angriest part of his Party.

I note that the Senator nor any other Republican who jumped on the bandwagon of fraudulent allegations of voter fraud have doubted the veracity of their own election results.

Now his words, actions and inactions, along with a President fomenting anger who fosters and furthers lies regarding the electoral process have led those he supports or fears to insurrection. I am having a difficult time explaining to my three sons why he did such an injustice by aiding and abetting domestic saboteurs who attempted to overthrow the Republic. Deny this he will, politically spin it how he desires but he fed into this attempt by shepherding these ideas.