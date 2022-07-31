Daines betrays Montana veterans

I’m used to hypocrisy, but this move by the GOP was unconscionable. On July 27, Steve Daines joined 40 of his Republican Senate colleagues and voted against the PACT Act, a pro-vet bill that had already passed the House.

The next time our California-born junior Senator bloviates about supporting Montana vets, please remember how Steve Daines (R) just betrayed those same sick and dying veterans; seemingly all for a political stunt. Supporting our veterans should NOT be a divisive issue. If, like me, you’re wondering why Steve pulled his support at the last minute, give his office a call at 202-224-2651 and ask him. I hope someone can get an answer explaining his disgusting, cowardly about face.