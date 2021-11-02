CRT not a threat

I have watched politicians terrify parents over the teaching of Critical Race Theory in public schools. How many parents even know what Critical Race Theory is about? I watched TV interviews with Virginia voters and they were predominately against teaching CRT, but most confessed that they knew little or nothing about it.

General Milley, U.S. Chief of Staff, said in a speech that CRT should be taught at West Point. I talked to a former graduate of West Point and he said he knew nothing about CRT.

CRT is not being taught in grade schools, middle schools, high schools, or in college. It is a theory that is being taught to post-graduates in law school.

CRT was initially started at Harvard in the 1980s. It evolved in reaction to critical legal studies and dissects the idea that law is just and neutral.

Put simply, CRT is a way to talk openly about how America’s history has had an effect on our society and institutions today.

Columbia Law professor Kimberlѐ Crenshaw states, “We need to pay attention to what happened in this country and how what happened is continuing to create differential (legal) outcomes, so that we can become the democratic republic we say we are…We believe in the promises of equality, and we know we can get there if we confront and talk honestly about inequality.”

In plain English this is a theory that wants the legal justice system to mete out punishment for crimes equally, regardless of race. It means that if a black man and a white man commit the same crime, they will both receive the same sentence from a judge.

Because CRT is part of law-school curriculum, it will never be taught anywhere but law school.

Fear creates anxiety. If you don’t understand something, get more information until you understand what you fear. Sometimes fear evaporates with understanding.

It is time to pop the balloon of fear called teaching CRT in public schools. It ain't going to happen.

Mary Wolstein, Butte

