Coverage is inadequate

After a month of experiencing the "new, expanded" format and delivery mechanism of the Montana Standard, I conclude that it is extremely disappointing in its local coverage. There are very few (zero to two) truly local articles in the digital editions (data from the week of Aug. 1 to 7). The paper editions have a few more local articles but not an abundance. The new "expanded" sections are not worth the paper they are printed on and have zero local content. This coverage seems inadequate to describe the important goings-on in the vibrant southwest Montana region for which the Montana Standard IS the local paper. Moreover, as a letter writer pointed out last week, the timing of arrival in the mail, rather than early morning, is totally unsatisfactory for most readers. For us, last Saturday's (Aug. 5) paper did not arrive at all not Saturday and not today (Monday).