Counties should have a fair every year

Over the years I have attended fairs at the Madison Jefferson County Fair in Twin Bridges, the Tri County Fair in Deer Lodge and of course the Beaverhead County Fair and Rodeo in Dillon.

I truly believe that every County should have a fair every year. The young people need to have projects whether livestock or crafts. This gives them a felling of accomplishment and they learn responsibility. Grownups need to make new friends and renew old friendships and what better way to accomplish this.