Corporations over citizens

Thanks to Ken Toole for stating what needs to be stated.

About the only thing upon which I disagree here is the assertion that all of Montana is going to be fooled once Senate Bill 379 is passed. I would argue that the only part of Montana being fooled by this ruse is the Republicans in this state and more specifically in the state Legislature.

Unfortunately, when the party in control in Helena, Republicans, gets fooled, we all end up paying dearly. Let's be absolutely clear, once this legislation becomes law, and it will, we the ratepayers will be paying to ensure that NorthWestern's investors get maximum profits even when the utility dumps its money into a dying energy source, coal. So it is safe to say that Republicans in the Legislature are clearly putting corporate profits ahead of Montana citizens/ratepayers. No surprise.

The Republican party nationally and in Montana have consistently favored corporate interests over citizen interests in nearly every situation. We are about to reap what we sowed in the 2020 election. This is what happens when voters hand the keys to the car to a party whose sole purpose is to do the bidding of big corporations all the while neglecting the needs and wants of the citizens who elected them.

Rick Crone, Anaconda

