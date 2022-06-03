Cora Neumann will fight for Montana

Montana is experiencing massive growth across our state. Who better to help ensure that the growth here benefits Montanans than a leader with strong union roots and a proven track record of delivering for Montana families and standing up for unions.

Cora Neumann, candidate for US Congress (MT-01), is that leader. She doesn’t just pay lip service, she shows up. She has spent over 20 years working on the front lines with rural and underserved communities to deliver healthcare and spur job creation. She’s not a politician or a lawyer, she’s an organizer and a builder. That’s what Montana needs right now.

Cora’s union roots and commitment go beyond her own work and former LiUNA membership. Her stepdad is a former member of the Bozeman Carpenters Local 557 (now Local 82), and over the past 30 years has been a superintendent. In his 50+ year career in construction, overseeing some of our country‘s biggest construction jobs, he has never run a nonunion job, and has employed over 10,000 union families. Cora and her family's support for unions is non-negotiable.

Now more than ever, we need a strong, independent voice that will fight for Montana families, not politics or personal gain. We need a representative who will support our workers, not major corporations. Cora is that leader.

Jim Larson, former chair, Montana Democratic Party,

Billings

