Cora Neumann is the leader Montana needs

Montana values is a term thrown around by aspiring politicians that hits us all differently. Our elected leaders throw out the phrase for us to interpret. Being born on third base and having a private jet or a beach house in isn’t exactly living the life of the average Montanan.

Montana kids attended public schools and sat in class with every demographic and were taught we aren’t better than the next person. We worked after school and we did chores to do our part. We grew up knowing our public lands and water are the common ground for united us together. They fill our souls with their majesty and recreation opportunities, and we feed our families with the wildlife and fish that call them home.

And while learning, working, and playing, Montanans keep an eye out for each other while respecting boundaries when things don’t affect us. The Montana we knew had affordable housing our kids could afford someday. Large landowners welcomed their neighbors knowing someone was picking up trash and helping to manage wildlife.

We started letting those values slip as mansions pop up with no trespassing signs to hoard wildlife. Some of our new neighbors are driven by greed and force the hands of good people who still want to be good neighbors, as production agriculture is being replaced by exclusive outfitting. The dollar is replacing the wave as a greeting on a dirt road. We’ve elected people who foster that and we have to take Montana back.

I know Cora Neumann. She grew up in a middle-class family and worked through school to live. Her success wasn’t handed to her and she has the student loans to prove it. When Cora needs to recharge, you’ll find her hiking on public lands with her family. Instead of forcing her views on anyone, she’s listening to help her own views evolve to make sure Montana grows and retains what we all love. Cora is the leader Montana needs.

Robert Shelton,

Butte

