Cora Neumann committed to public health

Cora Neumann committed to public health

I have known Cora Neumann to be a long-time voice for the underdog, for those who have barriers to health, fair wages, adequate housing and other important issues. I’ve admired her for some time for her stances and advocacy. But her commitment to public health in Montana during the COVID-19 crisis showed me, a public health officer, how staunch and fearless she is. Her work to build coalitions during the 2021 Montana legislative session, to bolster me and my public health colleagues during a very difficult time, was incredibly amazing. I want Montana to have that type of authentic and unwavering leadership in Congress. Please join me in voting for Cora on June 7.

Karen Sullivan,

Butte

