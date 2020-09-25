× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cooney's 'real job'

Greg Gianforte thinks that Mike Cooney’s lifetime of public service in Montana doesn’t count as a real job.

I disagree with Greg. Mike has worked with Governor Bullock to better the lives of all Montanans, and not just the wealthy. He has fought against Gianforte’s efforts to privatize Montana’s schools, and wants to keep our tax dollars in our public schools.

He has worked to fund our schools sufficiently. He has fought to keep our public lands in public hands. He continues to work at keeping healthcare affordable for all Montanans, even those with pre-existing conditions. I value the very real job Mike is doing for Montana and has done for over 25 years.

Greg Gianforte has voted against all of these issues in the U.S. Congress.

Greg Gianforte can take his “real job” back to New Jersey. Montanans deserve better. I am voting for Mike and I hope you do, too!

Julie Hippler, teacher, Billings Public Schools

