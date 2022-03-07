Convention not the answer

The Convention of States followers believe that new amendments will magically remove corruption from government, when truly no Amendment after the original Bill of Rights has ever done anything to further freedom, but only expanded government authority.

A Convention of States will most assuredly be populated with "delegates" that are already "beltway insiders" and connected in some way to the crony government corruption such a convention convened presumes to correct. Joe the Plumber is not on that list. It is my opinion that the national personalities being well paid to push this COS are hoping to become historically notable figures [as are the signers of our original] as "re-founders" or some other such "title of nobility" in the history books.

There are currently FIVE ready to publish on the shelf model constitutions waiting to replace ours, all left of center, designed to increase the power of government either subtly or overtly. A Convention of States could very well determine to toss out the current Constitution and replace it with one of those or an amalgam of those models.

Term limits question is moot if elections are honest and secured — repealing progressive voting laws and practice, along with close attention to security and accuracy will cure the problem — that is up to the States — Article II Sec 1

Balanced budget is only a dodge for increased taxation to make up differences... End pork spending on social programs [Article 1, Sec 8] and the budget shrinks dramatically.

Applying the current Constitution is the solution. Stuff the overblown government back into its present Constitutional constraints.

Thank You for protecting the Constitution.

Lark Chadwick, Thompson Falls

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0