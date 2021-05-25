Consorting with crooks

In 2014 I got to know about Ryan Zinke through a mutual acquaintance — Kevin Moore. The same Kevin Moore convicted of defrauding dozens of people in a multi-state Ponzi scheme in 2018 who is now serving time in federal prison for his crime.

Zinke’s relationship with Moore was an important fact that convinced me to invest in Moore’s Ponzi scheme. Moore showed me several pictures where he and Zinke were dining together and jointly attending political and civic events. I was also invited to UFC fight night events Zinke and Moore cooperatively hosted. Moore continually utilized his relationship with Zinke to convince unwitting individuals to invest in his scheme. Whether or not Zinke claims he was manipulated by Moore, the fact remains that Zinke was a close associate of a well-known crook.

Was Zinke aware of Moore’s previous criminal background? Was he aware of his Ponzi scheme that was well underway during the time of their relationship? Did Zinke simply turn a blind eye to the nefarious actions of his associate? What is said about birds of a feather?

Moore is incarcerated. Zinke is running for Congress. Do not put a guy back in congress who hangs out with crooks.

Dan Morrison, San Ignatius

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0