Consider gun control legislation

Open letter to Sen. Steve Daines;

My husband and I are gun owners. We look forward to hunting season every year. As he frequently does, my husband killed an elk this past October with a Contender pistol. In a Christmas past, I received a .243 rifle for deer hunting. Our two adult children join us every year at our hunting cabin in central Montana for our annual quest for whitetail and or mule deer. We eat venison all year long and think of it as organic meat!

Despite our enjoyment of hunting, and our safe and appropriate use of firearms, both my husband and I feel that some type of gun control is necessary. We do not have grandchildren, and when a mass shooting occurs at a school, I can only be grateful that, unlike most of my friends, I don’t have to worry about grandchildren being mowed down by someone with an AR – 15. Or any other type of firearm.

I sincerely urge you to please consider gun control legislation that indicates that you feel our children are more important than the ability to buy a gun.

Lynn and Pietro James,

Clancy

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0