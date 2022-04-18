Consensus has no place in science

I’m not ready to swallow the gloom and doom the liberal media and climate activists are broadcasting based on the conclusions of a single UN government panel.

When the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, or IPCC, began their work, they were simply asked if mankind was contributing to global warming. They should have been asked if man-made sources were the controlling factor in global warming. The first question simply assumes mankind has some involvement and doesn’t answer the second question. The second question requires a comprehensive qualitative and quantitative inventory of manmade and natural sources of greenhouse gas emissions to determine who or what is contributing most to these emissions. The IPCC has not conducted such a study. That is not science folks.

But leave it to the liberal media and climate activists to claim there is a 97.5% consensus among scientists that mankind is a major cause of climate change. Consensus has no place in science. Consensus is little more than conformity to a politically desirable idea. Science, however, requires results that are verifiable and reproducible. In science, consensus is irrelevant. There are a number of qualified scientists who disagree with IPCC’s conclusions, and they don’t sit on the panel for that reason.

These qualified scientists believe the sun, cloud cover, and water vapor control our climate, and greenhouse gases are the reason we have life on this earth. But the activists don't want to hear that theory, it doesn't support their political climate agenda.

One thing is for certain, China, Russia, and third world developing countries are not going to substitute electric vehicles, wind turbines, and solar panels in place of fossil fuel energy just because of one panels conclusions, and neither should we.

Larry Krizan,

Wise River

