Consensus has no place in science

I think a political science professor once said if you repeat a myth over and over, some people will begin to believe it to be true. And that has led to the unproven theory that mankind is causing climate change.

The climate activists claim there is a 97% consensus among IPOCC climate scientists that mankind is causing climate change. Consensus has no place in science. Consensus is the business of politics.

These IPOCC pseudo-scientists simply made the assumption that man could be causing climate change, and went from there without validating this assumption was indeed supported by worldwide analysis of manmade and natural emissions.

Likewise, the use of computer models to illustrate what temperature changes to expect with climate change are not an absolute tool. These models require variables based on presumptions and assumptions. None of the modeling to date has reproduced the observed measurements.

But leave it to the democrats to repeat this myth and push the knee-jerk mentality that we have to replace fossil fuels with renewable energy at all costs, even though there is no proven science that banning fossil fuels will do anything to impact climate change.

Instead of spending hundreds of billions of dollars foolishly hoping we can change the climate by changing what we burn, we could be encouraging research and development that will help mankind adapt to changes in climate, should they occur. There are many qualified physical scientists and engineering firms that could develop these adaptations without compromising our economy and standard of living.

There have been several respected scientists who share the same skepticism as me. They include the late Physicist Freeman Dyson, Danish based scientist Bjorn Lomborg, Japanese scientist Kiminori Itoh, Nobel Prize winner in physics Ivar Giaever, physicist Will Happer, Australian professor Ian Plimer, and the late Patrick Michaels a CATO scholar and GMU professor.

So the next time you hear your elected politician claim there is a consensus among climate scientists, vote the bum out of office.

Lawrence Krizan,

Wise River