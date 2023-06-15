Congress must reform PBM practices

Ensuring access and affordability in our health care system is important to me. Particularly when it comes to the high costs for prescription drugs, I believe there is more our lawmakers can do to ensure Americans can easily access the life-saving medications they need.

That is why Congress must do something to reform practices pharmacy benefit managers use that drive up costs and reduce access to vital medications. Passing the Delinking Revenue from Unfair Gouging (DRUG) Act that Sen. Jon Tester introduced would be a good first step for patients in Montana and nationwide.

Although little known to the public, PBMs play a huge role in determining when and where patients access their prescriptions and how much they will pay. PBMs secure discounts and rebates on specific drugs; however, instead of passing those down to consumers to help reduce cost at the pharmacy counter, PBMs will absorb these savings to maximize profits. That means patients are still paying the same high out-of-pocket costs.

Our senator has recognized the serious problems PBMs create and the rest of the Senate should pass the DRUG Act. It is time to hold PBMs accountable and ensure patients benefit from the savings they secure from drug manufacturers.

Ashley Smith,

Great Falls