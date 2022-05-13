Congratulations, graduates

We, the below signed members of the State-Tribal Relations Committee, the Montana Legislature's liaison with tribal governments, write to congratulate Montana high school and post-secondary graduates and their deservingly proud families. Way to go!

We extend our deep gratitude to the educators, administrators, and support staff who have contributed in countless ways over multiple years to the myriad achievements of the class of 2022. Thank you for all you do!

We also write as a reminder that the 2017 Legislature enacted Senate Bill No. 319, now codified at 2-1-315, MCA, that ensures the right of individuals to wear traditional tribal regalia at public events including award and graduation ceremonies. This law is part of strengthening the state's commitment in its educational goals to the preservation of Indian cultural integrity under Article X, Section 1(2) of the Montana Constitution.

Congratulations again, graduates!

Representative Tyson Running Wolf, chair

Senator Jason Small, vice chair

Senator Susan Webber

Senator Mike Fox

Representative Frank Smith

Representative Sharon Stewart Peregoy

