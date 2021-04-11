Conflicting ideas

Over the last few weeks, I have watched our community grapple with some conflicting ideas of racism, liberty, and privacy after the Montana Standard published several articles relating to our neighbor Ron McVan. I have been disappointed to see people line up to defend him in the name of religious freedom, personal privacy, and his right to his beliefs. To quote one of his followers “I thought I lived in a land where everybody was free to practice their own beliefs as long as they didn't hurt anybody else”. He is absolutely right, but the caveat is essential, and white nationalism is inherently racist and violent.

It is true that our right to think and believe whatever we want is inalienable. I am glad that some of our melanin-challenged citizens have recognized that they do not play well with others, and if Ron was content to keep his beliefs to himself I would have no quarrel with him. But he is actively spreading his thinly-veiled hate, through social media and his books, to thousands of misguided followers. White nationalism is just an attempt to reframe white supremacist ideas in a more acceptable language of racial separatism. There is no doubt that these belief systems are being used to propagate violence and intimidation (see Lane, Breivik, Roof, Hasson, etc.).