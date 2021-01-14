Complete collection

Here is where the general public can help. The current owners of the property, recognizing its importance and the extensive restoration costs involved, have agreed to donate the building and land to the MHC – the appropriate steward of this unique piece of Montana history. The MHC has expressed willingness to accept the donation if the legislature approves the acquisition and allocates funding for the necessary repairs. If a sponsor can be found, a bill will hopefully be presented during this current legislative session. Please reach out to your local representatives to express your support for this urgent project.