Community harmony

We recently commemorated 9/11 in our community. I was so encouraged to see so many avenues where the citizenry could show their appreciation for those who sacrificed their lives on September 11, 2001. Likewise, we continue to honor the First Responders, including firefighters, EMT's, and law enforcement, who gave and continue to give for the greater good of our communities.

Some of your friends and neighbors were part of a video released a few days before 9/11, sponsored by the Greater Butte-Silver Bow Harmony In our Communities organization. (bit.ly/harmonycourage) In lieu of a live event this year, a video was produced to honor our Veterans and First Responders. It was also a call to act. What can WE do to promote harmony in our communities? And can it begin with ME?

We are dealing with disharmony in so many areas of our society, including our own communities. We listen to reply (often harshly), instead of listening to understand. We see our picture, but not the "big picture". We are easily drawn into negative thinking and speaking because...well, it's easy to default there because it is all around us.