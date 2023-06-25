Comforting to have a physical paper

I was so sad to receive the "Enhanced Print Edition" letter this week informing us that The Montana Standard will only be printing three copies a week and sending those by mail. The news will be old hat by the time we receive our copies.

You are ignoring a group of citizens who look forward to their daily lifeline and who may not even have computers or use social media technology.

Many look forward to going out to the paper box, be it sunshine, blizzard or below zero, to retrieve a daily newspaper. It is comforting to have a physical paper to share around the breakfast table. Gone will be the tradition of clipping an article to hang with pride on the face of the fridge or classroom bulletin.

Jean Perusich,

Butte