Columnist should research facts

On Feb. 10, in the Montana Standard, Hal Schmid, researcher and educator from Missoula, stated, “Flaring fails to remove most of the methane from natural gas; it escapes to the atmosphere, and none is harnessed as usable energy.”

“Reducing methane pollution is critical for our safety here in Montana.”

However, the Environmental Protection Agency refutes this Missoula researcher’s understanding of “most”:

(EPA-452/F-03-019: Air Pollution Control Technology Fact Sheet): “A properly operated flare can achieve a destruction efficiency of 98 percent or greater when controlling emission streams with heat contents greater than… (300 Btu/scf)”

“Flaring…the primary use is that of a safety device used to control an large volume of pollutant resulting from upset conditions.”

The Missoula educator also stated, “The American Lung Association points to increased asthma, cancer risk and birth defects in children due to methane and related industry pollution.”

The Mayo Clinic (Mayoclinic.org “Childhood Asthma” “Causes”), the American lung Association (lung.org “Asthma Causes and Risk Factors”) and EPA.gov (“links Between Air Pollution and Childhood Asthma”) list risk factors for childhood asthma:

• A parent with or family history of asthma or allergies

• Previous allergic reactions, including…food allergies or hay fever

• “Those whose mothers smoked during pregnancy or who were exposed to secondhand smoke…”

• Respiratory problems during infancy…

• Living in an area with high pollution or smog.

• Obesity

At least two of Hal Schmid’s points are totally wrong. For acolytes of the Green New Deal religion, whose high priestess and vestal virgin squad leader is AOC, such obfuscation of the truth is not unusual. Propagandists never worry about truth.

If you breathe the gas coming off the top of a gas or oil well, you will die. That is why there are the safety devices called “flares.” Several chemical processes to make it as clean and as safe as technically possible treat the natural gas piped to your home. If the treated natural gas stops at 30 below, you may also die.

AOC stated on Jan. 22, 2019, that the world would end in 12 years. In the eight years we have left, maybe Hal should research facts instead of green new fiction.

Stephan Kujawa, PhD, PE,

Butte