Column fails to acknowledge necessity of agriculture

Mr. Ochenski’s recent column (Montana Standard July 18) about water use and western water rights provides a brief history of water allocation but fails to acknowledge the necessity of agriculture in our modern society. It is true that most water in our area is diverted onto privately owned land for agricultural purposes. The products raised by family-owned farms and ranches feed our local communities, our state and our country. The average farmer in the U.S. is responsible for feeding 166 families annually. Farmers and ranchers care deeply about our environment and recognize the tremendous issues that face our society in terms of water and the environment; we see it every day. We continue to innovate and year over year are raising more food with less inputs and less water. Farms and ranches are continually working to improve soil health, become more efficient and all while maintaining open space and wildlife migration corridors. Real solutions will come through innovation, collaboration and on-going research, not through debating which “many” is more important.