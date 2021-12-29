Coasting opportunities

Yes Mr. Gibson it is time the next generation of older youth and young adults have the opportunity to go coasting.

You all have heard me advocate for a Duel Season Mining Theme Park before. The Mount Con is an ideal site for an Ice Slide - Slippy Slide, Bobsled - Rolling Coaster, Sledding-Mogul-Terrain Park features. Ice Slides when covered function in temperatures up to 60 degrees (That is most of all winter on the north side of buildings in Butte.)

There could be an Ore Chute ice slide from the Power House up over the walkway out almost to the drop off (a long coast) that could be converted to a slippy slide in the warm season.

There could be a Mine Drift with an Ore Car bobsled run, that could be converted to a rolling coaster ride in the warm season, zigzagging down the west side of the hill above the parking lot.

There could be a couple snow making machines keeping the sledding/coasting-mogul-terrain features functional all winter on the east hill.

There could be an elevator return for people and a cog track to return sleds/cars to the top of the hill at the mine building.

It would be an unique winter destination attraction and provide recreation for those locals who can not make it to the resorts. It would be the next best thing to coasting from Park to the Ophir-Dump down Dakota, or Daily to Platinum down Excelsior for our older youth and young adults.

What is your opinion? Older youth and young adults it is up to you. You need to put your suggestions in that B-SB Parks & Rec. Suggestion Box they said they were going to put in the B-SB CEO’s office.

R. Edward Banderob, Butte

