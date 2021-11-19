Climate-change skepticism

The Montana Standard recently published the article “Google Cracks Down on Climate Misinformation.” In the article, Google stated “we are hoping to limit revenue for climate-change deniers and stop the spread of misinformation.”

When did Google become omniscient on matters of science and are able to determine what is scientific misinformation? Eliminating public debate on such an extremely critical matter, eliminates free speech. There are many skeptics who disagree that climate-change is man-made and caused by the carbon dioxide (CO2) released from burning fossil fuels. Before the Industrial Revolution, around 1850, the average CO2 concentration in our atmosphere was about 0.03%, or three molecules of CO2 in 10,000 molecules of air (Nitrogen and Oxygen). Now, 170 years later, after the continuous burning of fossil fuels, the CO2 concentration is 0.04%, or 4 molecules of CO2 in 10,000 molecules of air!

Picture a vat of 10,000 white marbles containing 3 black marbles. Then add one more black marble to where there are now 4 black marbles in the vat of 10,000 white marbles! Does anyone really believe that adding 0.01% of CO2 to our atmosphere in 170 years is causing global warming

Yes, it is getting warmer, but to blame it on a minuscule increase of CO2 in our atmosphere is incredulous. And Yet AOC claims that the world is going to end in 11 years. Why is she not banned from Google???

The earth’s climate is cyclical and always changing. It has been getting warmer ever since the “Little Ice Age” peaked about 1650. Seventy million years ago, the concentration of CO2 in our atmosphere was 3,000 parts per million vs 400 parts per million today! And yet the earth did not burn up and look like another Mars!

There are many climate scientists who are skeptical of the forecasts made by other climate scientists who use computerized climate models. These models “assume” that natural causes of climate change are stable (i.e., no natural warming or cooling) so that any warming must be caused by CO2. A pre-determined result. And yet we know that, historically, the earth’s temperature has always been cyclical. The climate models show historic temperatures to be twice as high as has actually occurred since 1995 (see You-Tube video “Professor Roy Spencer shows how all climate models are overpredicting real temperatures)”. A critical issue like climate change must be debated, especially if trillions of dollars worldwide may be spent to eliminate a problem that some climate scientists insist does not exist.

Gary Kump, Butte

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0