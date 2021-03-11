Cleanup's health risks

Montana Standard reporter Michael Cast wrote in "Updates at EPA Superfund meeting for Butte": "Storm water quality is currently poor in Butte, containing lots of metals, McGruder said, and the remedial elements are designed to make the water healthy again . . . By conducting surveys, the (CTEC) project identified a disconnect between public perception of health risks and the actual health risks imposed by Superfund projects."

By doing research studies it was determined that the air in Butte also contains lots of hazardous-to-human-health heavy metals that are accumulating in residents of Butte at significantly greater levels than in residents in Bozeman.

The Greeley Neighborhood Community Development Corp. Inc. has repeatedly sent a request to the EPA asking that they address the issue at these community Superfund meetings: "Will a comprehensive hazardous to human health heavy metals air monitoring system be implemented throughout the Butte Priority Soils Operative Unit area during the 'cleanup' to insure that Butte-Silver Bow residences are not exposed to excessive toxic dust?"

We see no reference in this article as to whether or not the question of proper air monitoring and control of human exposure to hazards airborne contaminates will be addressed during the cleanup.

R. Edward Banderob, Butte

