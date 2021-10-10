Claims don't add up
I need help understanding why our Legislature is requesting a review of the Montana 2020 Presidential Election. I have been seeing other states seeming to fall in line with this request.
I, like fellow Montana constituents, have monitored what has taken place in the great United States of America since the 2020 election. I never thought in my lifetime I would see such chaos, such division, such hatred, such uncertainty. Disregard for our elections is jeopardizing our future, for the state and nationally.
Former President Trump states that the election was stolen from him. I cannot wrap my head around how this could happen. How could this be even remotely possible? I do realize that each state has their own election processes, but the end result should be the same. Each state has their own Secretary of State who certifies elections. Please correct me if I am wrong, but I do not recall any Secretary of State challenging the certification of their elections until the former President called on them to do so.
I do recall reading that some Montana counties had officials calling foul on their elections. I do not recall our Secretary of State supporting any fraud or criminal activity voiced by the counties. The Legislature should submit their election concerns to the Montana Association of Clerk and Recorders? Elections are their job.
The former President’s fraud claims have been rejected by Republican and Democratic judges, his own Justice Department, numerous recounts and audits. A Montana legislator emceed an event where speakers publicly stated hackers infiltrated voting machines and databases. How could this happen? The machines are not connected to the internet.
The Legislature needs to illustrate solid evidence to support an audit. I truly believe that this crusade is not only incited from someone within our own shores, but also incited by someone beyond our shores, and this alarms me. Am I wrong?
Cathy Frey, Butte