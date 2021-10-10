Claims don't add up

I need help understanding why our Legislature is requesting a review of the Montana 2020 Presidential Election. I have been seeing other states seeming to fall in line with this request.

I, like fellow Montana constituents, have monitored what has taken place in the great United States of America since the 2020 election. I never thought in my lifetime I would see such chaos, such division, such hatred, such uncertainty. Disregard for our elections is jeopardizing our future, for the state and nationally.

Former President Trump states that the election was stolen from him. I cannot wrap my head around how this could happen. How could this be even remotely possible? I do realize that each state has their own election processes, but the end result should be the same. Each state has their own Secretary of State who certifies elections. Please correct me if I am wrong, but I do not recall any Secretary of State challenging the certification of their elections until the former President called on them to do so.